Nursing home

Westhaven Nursing Home

Westhaven Nursing Home, 9 Francis Avenue, Rhos-on-sea, Colwyn Bay, Conwy,
LL28 4DW
01492 540201

About Westhaven Nursing Home

Westhaven provides nursing care to residents with dementia or mental health needs.

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 11Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • J A Care Ltd

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
