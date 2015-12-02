Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Westward Consultant Ltd

Sundial House, 108 - 114 Kensington High Street, London,
W8 4NP
020 7351 7171

Local authority

  • Kensington & Chelsea

Who runs this service

  • Westward Consultants Limited

Registered manager

Sharron Robertson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
