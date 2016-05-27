White Rose House is located in the Holmfirth area of Huddersfield and cares for both long-term and short-stay residents. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and some rooms have a walk-in shower. White Rose also has a spa, cafe, library, hairdressing salon and free wi-fi for its residents and visitors. The activity team organise a lively and varied programme from gentle exercise classes to arts and crafts, while those who wish to spend time alone can enjoy a walk in the beautiful secure landscaped gardens or in one of the quiet lounges.

