Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Wideway Care Limited - 10a Station Parade

10a Station Parade, Barking,
IG11 8DN
020 8594 5070
www.widewaycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Wide Way Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017