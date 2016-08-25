Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Willow Court

Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden,
AL5 5SD
01582 466244
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Willow Court

Willow Court is in a quiet residential area in Harpenden. This purpose-built care home offers a range of care services both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks, and a day club for those living within the community. The home has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, plus the Best Friends Cafe for residents and their visitors, and a a hair and beauty salon. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities, while rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. If you enjoy the outdoors, the beautifully landscaped garden has a number of seating areas, a gazebo and plenty of raised flower beds where residents can enjoy a spot of gardening, or simply relax and take in the surroundings. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

Accommodation

  • 81Residents
  • 81Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Sarah Adlam

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017