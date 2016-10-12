Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Wilnash Care Limited

Hollies House, Suite A, 230 High Street, Potters Bar,
EN6 5BL
01707 830037
www.wilnash-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Wilnash Care Limited

Registered manager

Emma O'Brien

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
