Nursing home

Woodcote Grove Residential Care Home

Woodcote Park, Meadow Hill, Coulsdon,
CR5 2XL
020 8660 2531
www.fote.org.uk

About Woodcote Grove Residential Care Home

Friends of the Elderly Coulsdon comprises two homes: Woodcote Grove and Orford House. Woodcote Grove is a grade II listed Georgian home and provides residential and nursing care. All rooms are spacious, light and airy and have en-suite bathrooms. Woodcote has a range of communal areas, including a cosy lounge and a bright and airy dining room. Orford House is built in the Georgian style and provides residential care. All rooms are fully furnished and have a television point and telephone socket. Orford has a spacious drawing room complete with a baby grand piano, as well as an airy dining room.

Accommodation

  • 59Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 29Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Friends of the Elderly

Registered manager

Pauline King

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
