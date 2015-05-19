Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Woodleigh Healthcare Limited

23 Woodleigh Close, Leicester,
LE5 2HW
0116 243 6199

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
