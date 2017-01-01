Woodside Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and respite care close to Glenrothes town centre in Fife, close to the A92. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and provides a quiet lounge as well as activity rooms. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, visits from school children, quizzes and outings to local restaurants and places of interest. Outdoors is a lawned area while gardening enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the vegetable garden and raised flowerbeds looking good. There_s also an open and secure patio area and a summerhouse.

