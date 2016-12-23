Worsley Lodge is a purpose-built home providing residential care in Worsley, Manchester, easily accessible from the M60, M62 and the city centre. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapies available, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, pet therapy, professional entertainment and coffee mornings. Outdoors are large landscaped gardens with mature trees and views of the surrounding countryside, while green-fingered residents might enjoy using the potting shed and helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

