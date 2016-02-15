Wymeswold Court is a purpose-built home offering residential and dementia care in a rural village setting in Loughborough, Leicestershire, with the A6 and A46 close by. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting chiropodist and other therapists, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, coffee mornings and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, local parks and museums along with visits to the seaside. Outside is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

