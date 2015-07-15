Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Yew Trees

Yew Trees Lane, Dukinfield,
SK16 5BJ
0161 338 3053

About Yew Trees

Yew Trees care home is situated in Dukinfield and is within easy reach of Ashton-Under-Lyne. The home provides dementia care for 40 residents and also offers day care. The majority of the bedrooms are en suite and there is variety of lounges and dining areas for resident to enjoy as well as a secure courtyard garden, which can be reached through patio doors. Yew Trees' activity provision includes reminiscence, sensory experiences, talking, games aiming to engage fully with every resident.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 10Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

