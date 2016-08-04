Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Your Ability - Slough

21 Sir Robert Mews, Cheviot Road, Langley, Slough,
SL3 8ND
01753 583042
www.ability-housing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • Ability Housing Association

Registered manager

Diana Najoli

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
