Andrew 58, Abingdon

Andrew was the only child of Marion, and they lived 250 miles apart. When she needed to move into a care home, they wanted to be near each other.

"My mother moved into sheltered accommodation after my father died. She had a series of mini-strokes, which progressively slowed her up and affected her capabilities, but she was basically OK. I was her only child and I used to ring her every night. One evening I called her as usual and about 15 minutes into the conversation, I realised she was on the floor! She couldn’t reach the emergency cord, but she could get to the phone. She subsequently had two full-blown strokes and was hospitalised. The occupational therapist said: ‘You can’t live on your own’ and that began the hunt for a nursing home.

The importance of ‘emotional needs’ - assessment of needs 'It was crucial that when they did her assessment of needs, it stated that one of the priorities was that I’m her only son, and one of her emotional needs was to be near me.' The driving force I had was: she’s up there, I’m down here – the most important thing was to have her close to me. It was crucial that when they did her assessment of needs, it stated that one of the priorities was that I’m her only son, and one of her emotional needs was to be near me. We absolutely made sure it included that. My mother was a senior nurse who’d spent a lot of her career working with geriatrics, firing out the orders to make sure they were properly cared for. Our requirements weren’t at all about luxury accommodation. The most important thing was that she’d feel the standard of care was good because that was her passion.