There are more than 400,000 people in the UK living in residential and nursing care homes. Of these, almost half pay for care themselves and the rest are supported, either wholly or partly, by their local authority or the NHS.

Our research shows that it can be difficult understanding the system for who pays for care and under what circumstances, so here we set out the basics for the ways in which care home fees are paid.

On this page you can read the essentials about:

1. When a local authority pays the fees for a care home

2. Third-party top-up fees

3. NHS funding for care

4. Self-funding a care home

This information applies to paying for care in England. There are differing variations to the rules in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, which we explain in the more detailed guides to each of these subjects.

When does a local authority pay the fees for a care home?

In order to establish if a person is eligible for financial support to pay for a care home, the local authority must first carry out a needs assessment.

If your relative is assessed as having ‘eligible needs’ that can only be met in a care home and he or she wishes to apply for financial help, the council will then carry out a financial assessment.

If your relative owns his or her home, its value is likely to be taken into consideration for the means test unless a spouse, civil partner or partner is living in the home.

The result of the assessment determines how much the local authority will pay for care to meet those defined eligible needs.

If your relative’s total savings and assets is:

Less than £14,250 (2017-18): they will be entitled to maximum support from the local authority, although your relative will have to contribute to the care costs from their income, which includes any pension(s).

they will be entitled to maximum support from the local authority, although your relative will have to contribute to the care costs from their income, which includes any pension(s). More than £14,250, but less than £23,250: the local authority will partially pay their care home fees and your relative will need to pay the rest on a sliding scale. This is known as the ‘tariff income’.

the local authority will partially pay their care home fees and your relative will need to pay the rest on a sliding scale. This is known as the ‘tariff income’. More than £23,250: your relative will be fully responsible for paying their care bills.

The level of your relative’s eligible needs will also determine how much the council will pay for their care. This is called the personal budget and the local authority must inform your relative how much this is.

