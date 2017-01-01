Financing care at home
Checklist for considering equity release
Sit down with your relative to talk through the following checklist – equity release is a lifetime commitment and it’s vital to make an informed decision.
- Encourage them to think carefully about all the other ways cash for care could be raised – including property downsizing, using savings, renting a room, local authority funding and possible benefits, such as the attendance allowance – before making a decision about equity release.
- Choose a provider that is a member of the Equity Release Council (ERC) as they will have to abide by a Code of Conduct, and their plan will have a No Negative Equity Guarantee (NNEG). This guarantees that the total sum payable (borrowed plus interest) will not exceed the ultimate sale value of the property.
- It is vital that your relative seeks advice from an independent financial adviser (IFA) before making a decision. For more advice on finding an IFA, see this page on the Which? website or go to the Society of Later Life Advisers. Step Change is a charity-operated service offering free advice on equity release.
- Will the provider let your relative transfer their plan to another property, should they wish to move or downsize?
- Is there an early repayment charge should your relative want to pay off the plan early (for example, if they go into a care home or sheltered housing)? Penalties for early repayment can be high, so it’s important to be aware of what these are.
- Does your relative want a lump sum or an income? Equity release schemes are most suitable for borrowing money long-term – they are not suitable for short-term borrowing.
- Don’t borrow any more than is needed. Interest rates tend to be high and can really add up over time.
- Does your relative claim benefits? Or might they in the future? Releasing equity as cash could affect their entitlement to means-tested benefits, such as Pension Credit.
- Are property values likely to increase or decrease? Falling prices will not adversely affect your relative if they have a home reversion plan, but this could affect them severely with a lifetime mortgage.
- There will be additional costs involved in ‘arranging’ an equity release – for example, solicitor, valuation and administrative fees. Enquire about these up front so you know what to expect.
- Does your relative want to leave any money in a will for relatives, grandchildren? If they release equity on their home, then the amount they have in their estate will be reduced.
- If necessary, will your relative be allowed to have other people live with them (such as live-in carers or family members)? Some home reversion schemes may have conditions to prevent this.
