Financing care at home
Getting local authority funding for care at home
3 Calculating your relative's capital and income for care at home
The financial assessment for care at home will look at your relative’s capital (savings and assets they own that have monetary value) and income (the regular money they have coming in). The assessment is governed by strict guidelines, some of which are complex, so here we only give an overview of the most important elements. On this page we cover:
1. What is included in the financial assessment for care at home?
2. What isn't included in the financial assessment for care at home?
3. Rules for couples
4. What happens next?
What is included in the financial assessment for care at home?
Capital
- All income – from property rental (buildings and land), investments and pensions that are in your relative’s name
- Bank and building society accounts
- National Savings Certificates and Ulster Savings Certificates
- Premium Bonds
- Stocks and shares
- Shares in a family business
- Trust funds
- Regular savings and investments, including ISAs.
Income
Benefits are also taken into consideration in a financial assessment, including the following:
- Attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance and exceptionally severe disablement allowance
- Carer's allowance
- Daily living component of personal indepdence payments (PIP) (including the care component of the disability living allowance)
- Pension credit
- State pension
- Universal credit
- Bereavement allowance
What isn’t included in the financial assessment for care at home?
Capital
Capital assets that must not be included in a financial assessment include:
- The value of your relative's home
- Personal possessions, although see also Gifting assets and property
- Surrender value of life insurance policies, annuities
- Investment bonds with a life assurance element
- Payment derived from certain trusts
Income
The following forms of income that must be disregarded from the financial assessment include:
- Christmas bonus
- Earnings from employment, including self-employment
- Gallantry awards
- Personal independence payment (mobility component) and mobility supplement (including disability living allowance)
- Social Fund payments, including winter fuel payments
Your relative should seek advice from an independent financial adviser (IFA) if they have complex financial arrangements such as money in trust, certain bonds or compensation payments, or shares in a family business. The Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) provides specialist advice to older people looking to fund care.
For more detailed information in England and Wales, see the government's Care and Support Statutory Guidance, especially Annexes B and C. England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each have their own versions of this guide. The principles are generally the same and the guidance covers:
- who should pay for domiciliary care
- how much local authorities should pay.
Rules for couples
A person being assessed for care at home should be treated as an individual. If they are married or living with a partner, only the income of the cared-for person can be taken into account in the financial assessment of what they can afford to pay for their care and support. So, if your relative receives income as one of a couple, that income will be treated equally between them.
If your relative owns property, assets or shares savings with another person (a married partner, family member or friend), it might be a good idea to split any joint accounts into separate accounts so it is easier to see who has what for the purposes of the financial assessment and paying for care in general. Be warned that there are rules about ‘giving away’ assets – see Gifting assets and property.
What happens next?
After the financial assessment has been completed, your relative should be provided with written information from the local authority detailing how the charges are worked out, and what is payable by your relative.
Charges, however, should not take your relative’s income below the level of the Pension Guarantee Credit entitlement (plus a 25% ‘buffer’). This means that in 2017-18 no one should have less than £194.50 per week to live on (for couples this is £296.94 per week).
If your relative:
- qualifies for help with costs, he or she will then be offered a personal budget for social care
- doesn't qualify for help, he or she will be looking to self-fund their care at home
- is unhappy with the assessment, he or she can challenge the local authority's decision.