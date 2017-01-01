Home adaptations can help an older person live independently and stay in their own home for longer. We explain possible funding options for home alterations, including local authority grants and self-funding. In many cases, a combination of funding sources might be used.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.