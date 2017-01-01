Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for older people.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Care Aware

A free service specialising in funding advice for older people in the UK.

Helpline: 0161 707 1107

Website: www.careaware.co.uk

Care & Repair

A national charity aiming to improve the housing and living conditions of older people and disabled people.

Care & Repair England

Telephone: 0115 950 6500

Website: www.careandrepair-england.org.uk

Care & Repair Scotland

Telephone: 0141 221 9879

Website: www.careandrepairscotland.co.uk

Care & Repair Cymru

Telephone: 0300 111 3333

Website: www.careandrepair.org.uk

Charity Search

A small charity helping older people to find suitable charitable grants.

Telephone: 0117 9824060

Website: www.charitysearch.org.uk

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on home alterations and improvements.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Disabled Living Foundation

National charity providing free, impartial advice about home adaptations for disabled adults and children and older people.

Telephone: 0300 999 0004

Website: www.dlf.org.uk

Website: www.livingmadeeasy.org.uk

Foundations

National body for home improvement agencies in England giving advice, help and support for home alterations.

Telephone: 0845 864 5210

Website: www.foundations.uk.com

Housing Executive

National body for home improvements agencies in Northern Ireland, giving advice, help and support for home alterations.

Website: www.nihe.gov.uk/index/advice/adaptations/agencies.htm

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

Rica

Rica (formerly Ricability) is the trading name of the national research charity Research Institute for Consumer Affairs. It focuses specifically on issues of concern to disabled and older consumers. Its website offers guidance about products and technology that can aid mobility and accessibility in the home.

Telephone: 020 7427 2460

Website: www.rica.org.uk

Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)

Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people – including funding long-term care, savings, pensions and equity release.

Telephone: 0845 303 2909

Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk

Step change

A charity that provides support for people from all walks of life to help solve financial difficulties.

Debt advice: 0800 138 1111 (Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-4pm)

Website: www.stepchange.org

Turn2Us

A charity that helps people in financial need to access welfare benefits, charitable grants and other financial help.

Website: www.turn2us.org.uk

Page last reviewed: April 2017

Next review due: October 2019