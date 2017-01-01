Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Financing care

Gifting assets and property

Local authority funding for care is financially assessed, as are some benefits. If your relative has capital over a certain amount, it is unlikely they will be eligible for such funding. However, gifting money or gifting property isn't a way around this as there are implications for both the person giving away the assets and the person receiving them.

In this guide

  • What are the rules for gifting assets?

    We explain the rules and legal implications of transferring property, including the deliberate deprivation of assets.

  • Legal transfer of property

    There are many potential complications here, and independent financial advice is essential. We take a look at inheritance tax, sharing a home and the implications of gifting a home.

  • Other things to consider when gifting assets

    A checklist of other implications of this important, permanent decision, including the risk of incurring capital gains tax, and information about lifetime trusts.

