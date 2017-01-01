Local authority funding for care is financially assessed, as are some benefits. If your relative has capital over a certain amount, it is unlikely they will be eligible for such funding. However, gifting money or gifting property isn't a way around this as there are implications for both the person giving away the assets and the person receiving them.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.