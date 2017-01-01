Managing your relative's financial affairs
Useful organisations and websites for financial affairs
Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)
National network of free advice centres that can give advice on managing your relative’s affairs.
Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk
The Court of Protection
If you need to make decisions for, or manage the affairs of, someone who lacks mental capacity and does not have a power of attorney in place.
Telephone: 0300 456 4600 (Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm)
Telephone: 020 7947 6000 (emergency applications – out of hours)
Website: www.gov.uk/court-of-protection
Office of Care and Protection – Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9072 4733
Website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/managing-your-affairs-and-enduring-power-of-attorney
Office of the Public Guardian – England and Wales
Apply for a POA, register a POA.
Telephone: 0300 456 0300
Website: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/office-of-the-public-guardian
Office of the Public Guardian – Scotland
Telephone: 01324 678 300
Website: www.publicguardian-scotland.gov.uk
Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)
Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people, including power of attorney.
Telephone: 0845 303 2909
Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk
Page last reviewed: January 2015
Next review due: November 2017