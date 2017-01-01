Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.

Managing your relative's financial affairs Power of attorney

2 Lasting Power of Attorney form

Setting up a Lasting Power of Attorney is quite straightforward, so although you can pay a solicitor or will writer to set one up, it is also possible to go down the DIY route. Your relative (the donor) needs to sign the Lasting Power of Attorney forms, but if they want help, you could offer to get the forms and help to fill them in. You can get a Lasting Power of Attorney application form from the Office of the Public Guardian. There is guidance with the forms, so that your relative knows what information is required in each section. Often they will be asked to provide supporting evidence from witnesses (this might be a friend, relative, GP or other health professional), who can confirm that they are still in good mental health and capable of making decisions. Return the completed form to the Office of the Public Guardian to register the LPA together with the fee of £82. The fee for resubmission is £41.

Filling in the power of attorney form online

You can also complete the Lasting Power of Attorney form online on this page of the GOV.UK website, in which case you only need to print out the filled-in version and sign with your relative and witnesses. Filling in the form online has the advantage that it reduces the risk of mistakes as it highlights any that you may make as you go along. It can be costly if you send in a form with errors because it will only be returned and you will have to do it again.