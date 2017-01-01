There is guidance with the forms, so that your relative knows what information is required in each section. Often they will be asked to provide supporting evidence from witnesses (this might be a friend, relative, GP or other health professional), who can confirm that they are still in good mental health and capable of making decisions.

Setting up a power of attorney is quite straightforward, so although you can pay a solicitor or will writer to set one up, it is also possible to go down the DIY route. Your relative (the donor) needs to sign the forms, but if they want help, you could offer to get the forms and help to fill them in. To find out more, see this page on the Office of the Public Guardian in Scotland website.

4 useful tips when making a power of attorney

1. Your relative can choose more than one person to act as their attorney, but it is important to know of the distinction between joint attorneys, who must always act together, and those who are empowered to act 'jointly and severally'. Being able to act severally means each attorney can use their powers independently. This is especially helpful when attorneys live some distance apart. If the attorneys have joint powers, it also means that online and phone banking may not be possible - for more information, see Using a power of attorney in Scotland.

2. If your relative is on a low income, or in receipt of certain benefits, they might be able to get the fee discounted or waived completely. For more information, see this page on the GOV.UK site.

3. It could up to eight weeks for the authority to register your power of attorney, so it’s best to try to get the forms in before it is needed.

4. As you are likely to need several copies of the power of attorney, ask for extra ‘authenticated’ copies when you register it.

If you are involved with helping your relative make his or her power of attorney, perhaps now is a good time to be thinking of making your own as well. Knowing that such a good piece of later life planning is in place could give peace of mind to both yourself and your chosen attorney(s).

