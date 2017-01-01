If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

On 1 July 2015 the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) introduced new simpler forms for Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), both for Property and Financial Affairs LPAs and Health and Welfare LPAs. This is in response to the OPG's consultation and feedback from users who were directly involved in their development.

The redesign makes the forms easier to follow and faster to complete. The requirement for a second certificate provider has also been removed, as this was making it difficult for some people who wanted to make an LPA.

Safeguards remain the same, such as the need for an independent witness to sign sections of the LPA and someone you know certifying that, in their judgement, you have capacity. The requirement for a signature and witness for life-sustaining treatments also remain.

The new LPA forms complement the existing online LPA service (we tell you how to use this in our Lasting Power of Attorney form article), which takes users through each page of the application step-by-step, making sure it is completed correctly before it is printed off and submitted.

Page last reviewed: April 2017

Next review due: April 2018