GOV.UK

The UK government website has lots of information relating to forms and procedure surrounding the arrangements for a funeral. Follow these links in particular:

Funeral Payments

Official cremation forms

Information for when someone dies abroad

National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD)

One of two funeral associations with a code of practice for its members (see also the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors). There is also a searchable database to find local funeral directors.

Website: www.nafd.org.uk

National Association of Memorial Masons (NAMM)

Use this website to find a mason in your area.

Website: www.namm.org.uk

National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF)

One of two funeral associations with a code of practice for its members (see also the National Association of Funeral Directors). There is also a searchable database to find local funeral directors.

Website: www.saif.org.uk

The Natural Death Centre

A helpful resource if you are arranging a funeral with using a funeral director.

Website: www.naturaldeath.org.uk

Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI)

If you would like your relative's ashes to be scattered at sea, a local branch of the RNLI might be able to do this for you.

Website: www.rnli.org

Page first published: December 2015

Next review due: October 2017