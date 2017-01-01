If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Universal credit is a single payment that combines six existing benefits for people who are out of work or on a low income.

How do I apply for universal credit - carer element?

If you are already claiming universal credit, you may be able to get an extra amount because of your caring role, without having to apply for carer's allowance. This is known as a ‘carer element’. You can’t get both.

You can get more information about this from the universal credit helpline on 0845 600 0723, or see the GOV.UK website.

Page last reviewed: April 2017

Next review due: April 2018