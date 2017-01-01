Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Carers' rights at work

Useful organisations and websites about carers' rights at work

Here's a list of relevant organisations and charities you might find helpful as a carer at work.

ACAS

Help and advice on employment rights.
Telephone: 0300 123 1100
Website: www.acas.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Quarterly magazine: Caring magazine

Carers Trust

A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.
Website: www.carers.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

For government information on how to make a claim to an employment tribunal: www.gov.uk/employment-tribunals

For information on carers' rights to flexible working in Northern Ireland: www.nidirect.gov.uk/flexible-working

Trades Union Congress (TUC)

Federation with contact details for the majority of trade unions in Britain, who can support you at work.
Website: www.tuc.org.uk/britains-unions

Page first published: December 2015
Next review due: August 2017
