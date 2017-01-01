Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

GOV.UK

The UK Government website has lots of information on where the registry offices are, how a coroner works and how to register a death abroad.

To find your local registry office

England and Wales: Searchable map of local registry offices

Northern Ireland: List of district registry offices

Scotland: List of registration offices

To tell government departments about a death

Register the death of your relative or friend on Tell Us Once.

Contact the Pension Service if you're not using Tell Us Once.

Contact The Bereavement Service if you're not using Tell Us Once and the deceased was living in Northern Ireland and received social security benefits.

To find out more about coroner service

For more information on how it works if a death is referred to a coroner, read this downloadable guide

To register a death abroad

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has information on how to register a death abroad and order a consular death registration certificate.

The British embassy or consulate in the country where your relative or friend died can also provide support.

To order death certificates

Contact the General Registry Office to order more copies of the death certificate if your relative or friend died more than six months ago.

NHS

Useful information and statistics about organ donation.

The Scottish Government

The devolved government for Scotland has responsibility for health and justice matters, read their downloadable guide to what to do after a death in Scotland.

Page first published: December 2015

Next review due: October 2017