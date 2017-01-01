Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Respite care, in the form of day centres, domiciliary care or residential care, might be provided by local councils, private companies or charities.

What’s available to you and your relative will depend on where you live, your financial situation and your relative’s health and care needs.

On this page you can find the information you need to arrange respite care, including:

1. Your respite care options

2. Arranging respite care in a care home

3. Arranging respite care at home

4. Organising family and friends to help

5. Local authority assessments

What are your respite care options?

For you as carer: following a carer’s assessment the local authority might decide that you need support to help you to continue caring. This might involve:

respite care to give you a break from your caring role (for example, a sit-in service, day care, or a short-term placement in a care home for your relative)

respite care vouchers for short breaks

activities for the person you care for

trips, a respite holiday or special events for you the carer.

It might also offer to fund other carer support services such as getting emotional support from other carers or people who understand your situation. You might access this by attending a local carers’ group.

For people that need care: following a care needs assessment, the local authority might recommend respite care for your relative, such as: