On this page we explain how you can:

1. Voice concerns

2. Listen to your relative's point of view

3. Be mindful of body language

4. Ask what your relative wants

5. Explain choices and discuss options

6. Help with making decisions

1. Voice concerns

Avoid criticising and focus on your concerns rather than the failings of the other person. For example, 'I think this,' or, 'I feel this,' is better than, 'you do this and it drives me crazy!' Don’t state your opinions as fact. You might want to say, 'I’ve noticed that you appear to be finding it harder to xxxx.' 'I might be wrong, but it looks like you’re having difficulty with xxxx'.

Remember that the tone of your voice is important too. Use a gentle and encouraging tone. Frame your concerns as questions and ask how they see things. Don’t launch straight in with opinions or instant solutions such as, 'I think this should happen' or 'you need to do xxxx' as this could end the conversation before it’s begun, or even cause an argument.

2. Listen to your relative's point of view

Taking a more active role If you think that your relative has an illness that could impact on their decision making, you will need to postpone the decision (if you can) or take a more active role in the decision-making process. For practical advice on discussing this with someone who has dementia, see Communicating with someone who has dementia.

Communication involves both talking and listening. Active listening is very important. Encourage your relative to tell you how they are feeling and let them speak for as long as they want, or need, to explain things from their point of view. What concerns do they have?

Try not to interrupt or contradict.

Don’t give advice at this stage, unless it is specifically asked for.

Don’t try to offer help or solutions immediately. You need to listen to everything that they have to say first so that you understand the whole situation.

Show that you are listening by maintaining eye contact, nodding and smiling at appropriate times.

Keep an open mind. Try to put yourself in your relative’s shoes and see things from their point of view. How might they be feeling? Don’t forget that fear may initially be expressed as anger or denial. For example, your relative might be worried that their memory is failing and not want to admit that it is happening. Or they might be scared at the thought of going into a care home so appear angry at the suggestion that they need to.

Sympathise with any problems and give reassurance (but not false hope) where possible.

Read between the lines – is there anything that they are avoiding talking about? Is their body language consistent with what they are saying? Can you see if they are upset about anything in particular?

3. Be mindful of body language

Sit down opposite your relative, where possible. If you are facing them, you appear interested in what they are saying.

Stay on the same level – don’t stand up if your relative is sitting down.

Don’t get too close as this could come across as intimidating or aggressive in some situations.

If appropriate, a light touch on the arm, holding a hand or giving a hug can speak volumes, particularly when someone is upset.

Maintain eye contact throughout the conversation as this shows that you are interested.

Don’t fidget or you will look nervous and you want to create an air of relaxed calmness!

Don’t cross your arms as this can come across as defensive or not wanting to be open.

Think about what your relative has said and try to summarise the key points. This shows that you have been listening to them, understand how they feel and take their concerns seriously.

Take the time to make statements such as: 'So, if I’ve understood you correctly, you are worried about xxxx and feel that xxxx?'