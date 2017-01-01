Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Talking about care options

Useful organisations and websites for talking about care options

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.
Telephone: 020 7423 3500
Helpline: 0300 222 11 22
Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk
Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/
In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia
Website: www.alzscot.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers.
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org

Contented Dementia Trust

A charity that helps those who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia and their carers. Courses and advice is available for families and friends to help learn how to develop individual care for their person. 
Email: info@contenteddementiatrust.org 
Website: www.contenteddementiatrust.org

Dementia UK

Charity offering help and support to people affected by dementia. Dementia UK provides Admiral Nurses, mental health professionals that specialise in dementia care.
Admiral Nursing DIRECT helpline: 0845 257 9406
Website: www.dementiauk.org

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their free advice service and range of guides and publications.
Website: www.independent age

NHS Choices

Advice and information about all causes of memory loss, including dementia.
Website: www.nhs.uk

Sporting Memories

A charity that uses memories of sport to help tackle dementia, depression and loneliness.
Website: www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com

Page last reviewed: January 2016
Next review due: May 2018
