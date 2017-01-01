Talking about care options
Useful organisations and websites for talking about care options
Alzheimer’s Society
A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.
Telephone: 020 7423 3500
Helpline: 0300 222 11 22
Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk
Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/
In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia
Website: www.alzscot.org
Carers Direct (NHS)
NHS help and support for carers.
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Contented Dementia Trust
A charity that helps those who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia and their carers. Courses and advice is available for families and friends to help learn how to develop individual care for their person.
Email: info@contenteddementiatrust.org
Website: www.contenteddementiatrust.org
Dementia UK
Charity offering help and support to people affected by dementia. Dementia UK provides Admiral Nurses, mental health professionals that specialise in dementia care.
Admiral Nursing DIRECT helpline: 0845 257 9406
Website: www.dementiauk.org
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their free advice service and range of guides and publications.
Website: www.independent age
NHS Choices
Advice and information about all causes of memory loss, including dementia.
Website: www.nhs.uk
Sporting Memories
A charity that uses memories of sport to help tackle dementia, depression and loneliness.
Website: www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com
Page last reviewed: January 2016
Next review due: May 2018