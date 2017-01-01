If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Geoff shared his home with his mother following her discharge from hospital. Following several conversations about her care, she moved into a care home where she was happier because she had more company.

“Following my father’s death nine years before, my mother had maintained an independent lifestyle. However, at 90, she had heart problems and was admitted to hospital. Upon discharge my wife and I suggested she come to live with us to recuperate.

Care at home

Unfortunately her new medication worsened her sense of balance and she had the odd fall so we got her a walking frame. However, it eventually became clear she would never be well enough to return to her own home and she’d have to stay with us. We had to cater for my mum’s food preferences, do her washing and my wife assisted Mum to shower herself. We also needed a stair lift.

Share your story We want to hear about your experience of caring for someone close to you. Please email us at elderlycare@which.co.uk for more information – you can of course be anonymous if you'd like.

Of course, we had now lost our independence and, inevitably, there were problems. My wife and I were still working and our routine was to have our main meal in the evening but Mum much preferred hers at lunchtime. We bought best quality pre-cooked meals and arranged for carers to come and prepare them for her but she didn’t like not having proper home-cooked meals on weekdays.

We didn’t watch much television; we’d record a few favourite programmes and watch them at our convenience. Mum liked the telly on from 11am till bedtime – ‘It’s company for me.’ (Fair enough.) She watched all the soaps, which we didn’t. Her hearing was going and she wouldn’t have a hearing aid so she wanted the volume higher than we’d like it. She didn’t like us going out for too long, so we had to watch the clock.