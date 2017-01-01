Housing options
Assistive technology for older people
This guide contains information about electronic products that use technology to promote health and safety in the home, from telecare systems to personal alarms and mobile phones.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
Telecare systemsTelecare systems cover many risk areas, from falls and floods to gas leaks and unwanted callers and can be tailored to suit the needs of the individual.
Telehealth systemsFind out how telehealth can support people with certain health conditions, such as hypertension, chronic asthma and diabetes.
Memory aids and mobile phonesThere are many simple technological aids available to help make your relative’s life that little bit easier and safer, and giving you more peace of mind, too.
Personal alarms for older peoplePersonal alarms can help people who live alone to feel safer and more secure by providing contact to the outside world in the event of an emergency.
Real-life stories
Jo60, RadnageJo’s mother is 95 and lives in her own home. She has dementia so Jo has looked into various forms of assistive technology for reassurance that her mother is OK.Read Jo's story
Richard58, SheffieldVarious forms of assistive technology help Richard’s mother, aged 92, to continue living in her own house following the onset of dementia.Read Richard's story