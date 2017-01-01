Housing options
Care homes
Thinking about a relative moving into a residential care home or a nursing home can be a difficult and emotional experience. You will want to do your best to ensure your relative receives good quality care to meet their needs and that they will be happy and comfortable. Find out about all aspects of choosing a care home with our checklists.
Find a care home using our care services directory searchable by postcode across the UK.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
In this guide
Care homes in the UKLearn about care home providers, registered care homes, specialist support in care homes and care home fees.
Residential care homesLearn about what is provided at a residential care home and how it might suit your relative.
Nursing homesNursing homes care for older people who can no longer look after themselves and need nursing care. Find out more about nursing homes.
When should your relative consider a care home?If your relative is struggling to live alone, a care home may be the answer. Residential care homes give personal care; nursing homes have a nurse on-site.
The benefits and drawbacks of care homesWe look at the practical benefits of care homes, such as safety and 24-hour help. There are potential downsides such as limited choice and loss of independence.
Choosing a care homeWe explain how to shortlist suitable care homes in your chosen area and how to find out as much as possible to ensure your loved one's needs are met.
Care home contractsIn this guide we explain what should be in a good care home contract, things to look out for and what to do if you spot any problems.
Questions to ask when choosing a care homeWe suggest questions to ask when choosing a care home relating to practical issues, your relative's potential room and about the rest of the home.
Quality and regulation of care homesNational regulators check care homes in the UK: we explain their minimum standards and the process of care home inspection.
For care home providersFind out how care home managers can add additional information to the Which? Elderly Care directory of care services: for free.
Real-life stories
Jenny60, BanburyJenny found care homes for her mother, who was nearly blind, her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, and she helped her husband choose a care home for his mother.Read Jenny's story
Pam54, SouthamptonPam explains how she came to realise her mother needed to go into a care home and how she chose it.Read Pam's story
Useful organisations and websites
For choosing care homes we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites