If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

It might be time to consider a care home if your relative is struggling to live alone even with the help of carers, friends and other relations.

There are likely to be three main reasons why you and your relative may be considering a care home. On this page you can find further information depending on your relative's needs.

1. Additional help

2. Personal care

3. Nursing care

A care home can help with personal care (such as supervision, washing, dressing or going to the toilet) or nursing care (medical care from a qualified nurse), or both.

A care home is not the only option Other people might tell you that a care home is the only option for your relative, but don’t just assume they are right - solutions such as domiciliary care or sheltered housing might be more suitable. Make sure that you research all options with your relative before making a decision.

If your relative needs additional help

With any of the following situations it might be time to start thinking about a care home for your relative.