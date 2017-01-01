Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

By law, all care homes in the UK must provide services to minimum standards of safety and quality.

On this page you can find information on the following subjects:

1. Regulators in the UK

2. Minimum standards in care homes

3. Care home inspections

4. Care home inspection reports

Regulators in the UK

Each country in the UK has its own independent regulatory body responsible for keeping a register of care homes, and for checking them to ensure that they meet national standards.

In England: the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

In Northern Ireland: the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA)

In Scotland: the Care Inspectorate

In Wales: the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW)

Help us improve care Have you had experience of a care home behaving in an unfair, unclear or misleading way? Have you found that a care home has had unexpected charges or fees, or unclear contract terms? Which? wants to hear about your experiences. Share your story using our tool.

These national regulators are independent watchdogs responsible for:

setting national minimum standards for care homes

monitoring and inspecting care homes to make sure the services they provide come up to scratch.

Minimum standards in care homes

Each of the four regulators has set minimum standards that a resident of a care home should expect. These standards are documented and can be downloaded from the respective regulator’s website. The following represents a broad summary of the type of rights expected for residents in a care home. Your relative should be: