Nursing homes are like residential care homes, but they also provide medical care from a qualified nurse who is on site 24 hours a day.

On this page we look at:

1. How much does a nursing home cost?

2. Nursing homes near me or my relative

3. Activities in a nursing home

4. Choosing a nursing home over a residential care home

Research from Knight Frank (2016 Care homes trading performance review, published October 2016) indicates that the average weekly cost of nursing care in the UK in the financial year 2015-16 was £726; or £37,750 per year. For more detailed information about the cost of care across the UK, see our information about care home fees.

As well as the information guides on Which? Elderly Care, we also have a care services directory to enable you to search for nursing homes near you or your relative. You can also filter the directory to search for, say, nursing homes that specialise in dementia care.

A nursing home will inevitably have fewer active residents than in a residential care home, but this doesn’t mean that activities won’t be organised. In addition to the following visiting professionals:

the local GP

district nurse

physiotherapist

chiropodist

holistic therapists

hairdresser

vicar, priest or leader from other religious denominations

many nursing homes will organise events such as small groups playing or singing music, storytellers and maybe a pat dog or two.

It might well be the case that the circumstances of your relative’s health means that this decision is taken out of your hands. With the average age of residents moving into care now being 85 years old and an increasing number of people living in their own homes for longer with assistance, it's increasingly likely that you will be choosing a nursing home rather than a residential care home.

However, if you are in any doubt, read When should your relative consider a care home?.

