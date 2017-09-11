Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

We are expanding the content of our successful Care services directory to include descriptions of care homes together with a list of their facilities. This is in addition to the UK regulators' data that we already feature and we are giving all care homes in the UK the opportunity to be included.

Why should I register with the Which? Care services directory?

Reach a wider audience: traffic to our site is increasing month on month

traffic to our site is increasing month on month Be promoted online and in the press

Keep up with the competition

It's completely free and will remain that way.

You'll be in great company as some of the largest care groups in the country have already signed up, including HC-One, Caring Homes and Shaw Healthcare Group. Regardless of size, we are offering the same service to all registered care homes.

What will I need to do?

FILL IN THIS SHORT FORM

We'll just need you to give us the following information:

A brief description of your care home: the basics will do

the basics will do The number of rooms and residents

Details of the care services you provide: we give you a list to tick the relevant services

we give you a list to tick the relevant services Details of facilities on offer: another tick list

Please just share with us whatever is easiest for you; at the very least we'd like to include a description of your home.

To be included in our next directory update we need your information by Monday 11 September 2017.

If you have any queries, please email elderlycare@which.co.uk.

Do you have more than one care home to add information about?

While you can fill in our form as many times as you wish, if you have several care homes that you would like to supply information for, we can send you a spreadsheet to make life easier for you. Email us at: elderlycare@which.co.uk.

Useful links

FILL IN THE FORM TO REGISTER