Domiciliary care
Useful organisations and websites for care services
More from Which?
Other sources of information relating to this subject on the Which? website.
Do you trust your local traders?
Age UK
Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on finding, choosing and financing home care services. The charity also runs handyperson services offering older people help with small jobs around the home.
Telephone: 0800 169 2081
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Handyperson services: www.ageuk.org.uk/home-and-care/home-safety-and-security/handyperson-services/
Carers UK
Offers a network of local branches to give advice and support to family carers, and those that they care for. They can give advice on benefits, tax credits and employment rights.
In England
Telephone: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Carers Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9043 9843
Website: www.carersuk.org/northernireland
Carers Scotland
Telephone: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org/scotland
Carers Wales
Telephone: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org/wales
Care Information Scotland
A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 0800 011 3200
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority-arranged care, care needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Homeshare
‘Housing for help’ schemes across the UK, matching personal assistants with accommodation.
Website: www.homeshare.org
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their free advice service and range of guides and publications.
Website: www.independentage.org
Live-in Care Hub
The website built by a partnership of the UK's leading live-in care at home companies. Contains further information on live-in care together with a directory of live-in care providers.
Website: liveincare.co.uk
Regulation of care agencies
For information about care agencies in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England
Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)
Website: www.cqc.org.uk
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9051 7500
Website: www.rqia.org.uk
Care Inspectorate – Scotland
Telephone: 0345 600 9527
Website: www.careinspectorate.com
Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales
Telephone: 0300 7900 126 (National office and regional offices in North Wales, South West Wales and South East Wales)
Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk
Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)
Provides information and practical help to older people. Also offers volunteers who can help with care.
Telephone: 0845 608 0122
Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
Stayinmyhome.co.uk
See Live-in Homecare information hub, above
United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA)
For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.
Telephone: 020 8661 8188
Website: www.ukhca.co.uk
Find a Homecare Agency: www.ukhca.co.uk/findcare/
Page last reviewed: August 2016
Next review due: October 2018