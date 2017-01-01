Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on finding, choosing and financing home care services. The charity also runs handyperson services offering older people help with small jobs around the home.

Telephone: 0800 169 2081

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Handyperson services: www.ageuk.org.uk/home-and-care/home-safety-and-security/handyperson-services/

Carers UK

Offers a network of local branches to give advice and support to family carers, and those that they care for. They can give advice on benefits, tax credits and employment rights.

In England

Telephone: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Carers Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9043 9843

Website: www.carersuk.org/northernireland

Carers Scotland

Telephone: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org/scotland

Carers Wales

Telephone: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org/wales

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.

Helpline: 0800 011 3200

Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority-arranged care, care needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Homeshare

‘Housing for help’ schemes across the UK, matching personal assistants with accommodation.

Website: www.homeshare.org

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their free advice service and range of guides and publications.

Website: www.independentage.org

Live-in Care Hub

The website built by a partnership of the UK's leading live-in care at home companies. Contains further information on live-in care together with a directory of live-in care providers.

Website: liveincare.co.uk

Regulation of care agencies

For information about care agencies in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)

Website: www.cqc.org.uk

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9051 7500

Website: www.rqia.org.uk

Care Inspectorate – Scotland

Telephone: 0345 600 9527

Website: www.careinspectorate.com

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales

Telephone: 0300 7900 126 (National office and regional offices in North Wales, South West Wales and South East Wales)

Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk

Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)

Provides information and practical help to older people. Also offers volunteers who can help with care.

Telephone: 0845 608 0122

Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Stayinmyhome.co.uk

United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA)

For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.

Telephone: 020 8661 8188

Website: www.ukhca.co.uk

Find a Homecare Agency: www.ukhca.co.uk/findcare/

