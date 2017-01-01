If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

When Rachel’s mother had a fall, the ambulance staff suggested she book an assessment. Rachel then had to sort out home care support services for her mother.

"It started gradually really. She couldn’t remember what she had to eat the day before and then, because I used to do all her shopping and get it delivered there and I would be there to put it all away, she’d say, ‘Well, why have you got me this?’and she didn’t remember that was her favourite food.

She had a series of falls and because she wasn’t capable of getting up and down stairs without extreme difficulty, the other members within that building were expressing concern over her ability to look after herself.

Crisis point

The final time she fell over, one of the residents, who is a retired GP, said that he felt we should call an ambulance. We had a paramedic and he said, ‘Well you know, she’s OK, but I would suggest that you send her for an assessment.’ So that’s what we did.

I suppose I expected the first port of call to be her GP and he was very helpful, but there’s a limit to the resources they have. They also don’t seem to be able to point you in a central direction and say this is where the information can be found that you’re looking for, or advice, or something.

In order to get my mother to an assessment, we had to call the ambulance service, who then had to do a health and safety assessment. They then said, 'Sorry, we can’t take her.' So I’m thinking to myself, if she'd had a heart attack or something else, you would have taken her, but because she’s going for an assessment, you’re not going to. It cost £300 in ambulance fees.