If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Before hiring a personal assistant or home help, it’s a good idea to meet them for an informal interview. Shortlist two or three candidates, if you can, to give you a range of people to choose from.

Of course, there are checks to carry out – detailed below – but first impressions are also important. Does the person seem caring, friendly and trustworthy? Do you think that they are someone that your relative could get on with? Meeting someone in person, and asking them a few questions, can give you a good idea of whether they will be suitable or not.

Questions to ask when interviewing home helps

What experience do you have of this kind of work? Please tell me about similar work you have done in the past.

What training have you undertaken? Do you have caring and any specialist skills?

How much do you charge? Do you work weekends/Bank Holidays and, if so, are rates different on those days?

How would we pay you? How often and by what method?

What happens if you can’t come in, for example due to illness, accident or bad weather? Could anyone else who is suitable come in your place?

What would happen in the event of an emergency, for example, if your relative had an accident or fell ill? Could they call you? Give details of who the personal assistant/home help should call if they couldn’t get into your relative’s home or if there is an accident.

Discuss up front any ‘rules of employment’ that you want them to abide by. For example, they must call you or your relative if they are unable to come to work; they are not allowed to bring anyone else with them unless by prior arrangement with you; no smoking in the house.

Aspects your relative should be aware of

Employing private individuals to take on certain tasks can give your relative more flexibility and choice. However, there are certain things that they should be aware of before hiring help: