Introductory agencies

You or your relative can instruct a private introductory agency to find and recruit a suitable careworker or personal assistant. To do this, your relative would enter into a contract for recruitment services and should check the fees the agency charges for this service. If the recruitment process is successful, the worker would be employed by your relative, as the employer.

Service brokers

If your relative wants to avoid the responsibilities of being an employer, one alternative is to use a service broker who can act as an intermediary. Brokers help to arrange the support that your relative needs, and assist with recruitment and employment issues. Your local authority or local Age UK might be able to recommend a broker in your relative’s area.

If your relative receives funding from their local authority, they shouldn’t have to pay to use a brokerage service. The local authority should provide this, although they may charge self-funders to use the service.

