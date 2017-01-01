If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Live-in care is when a careworker lives in their client’s home to enable their needs to be met. This means they are available to help your relative throughout the day and at night, if necessary – although they are obviously entitled to breaks by law. Some careworkers live in all the time, others work a rota pattern of, say, two weeks on, two weeks off.

Live-in care is an increasingly popular alternative to an elderly relative moving into a care home. It enables them to stay in their own home and meet their changing needs. For some people it offers a way of continuing to live as independently as possible at home in their local community.

'Mum liked the fact that someone would bring her a cup of tea in the morning, check she was all right and ask if she wanted any breakfast.' Elizabeth's story

Who might live-in care suit?

Live-in care might suit your relative for a number of reasons including if they need help with: