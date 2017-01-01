If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Our Care services directory includes information about live-in care providers around the UK, which you can search for via a postcode. However, many of the live-in care agencies operate from a head office and their local offices aren’t necessarily clearly signposted. For a list of live-in care companies that are members of the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) and provide this type of care around the UK, see the Live-in care hub.

More information

Attendance allowance: your relative might be entitled to financial support: find out more in our guide.

Financing care at home: for further financial support information.

Dealing with changing care needs: live-in care could be what you are looking for now, but there might come a time when you need to consider other options.

Page last reviewed: August 2016

Next review due: October 2018