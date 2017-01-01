Housing options
Dressing and washing
Being able to get dressed and undressed every day and looking after one's personal hygiene is important at any age, and for older people it can be a way of maintaining independence at home for as long as possible. We go through the important aspects of dressing and washing, and the products that you can get to help your elderly relative look after themselves.
Getting dressed and undressedFor older people with disabilities or other dressing difficulties, even small changes to their clothing and wardrobe can make a big difference.
Teeth, hair and nail careEven familiar routines like brushing one's hair or teeth can become tricky in later life. We show you how to make it easier for your relative.
Safety in the bathroomSlippery floors are a safety hazard, so think about installing grab rails and using slip-resistant mats and flooring. We also look at products to make bathrooms safer and easier to use.
