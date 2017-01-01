This guide contains information about adaptations you can make to your relative’s home to improve safety and accessibility, including introducing hand rails, stair lifts and measures to protect against fires and floods.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.