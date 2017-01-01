Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Housing options

Medical problems and medication management

In this guide we provide advice on how to deal with your loved one’s medical problems and medication management, with information on first aid kits, prescriptions, dealing with vision and hearing problems and managing incontinence.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care. 

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

In this guide

  • Medication management systems

    Correctly storing medication and using a pill dispenser can help your relative take medication as prescribed. Find out more about medication management systems here.

  • First aid supplies

    Having a well-stocked first aid kit is important in any home, but if you are caring for an elderly relative, it is absolutely essential.

  • Prescriptions

    People over the age of 60 are eligible for free prescriptions and generally it is possible for a friend or relative to collect on their behalf.

  • Vision and hearing problems

    If your relative is experiencing problems with their vision or hearing, they should speak to their GP for an eye or hearing test, free on the NHS for those over 60.

  • Managing incontinence

    There are numerous products that can help manage or relieve symptoms of incontinence. Additionally, small adjustments to the home and bathroom can have a beneficial effect.

Real-life stories

  • Diane

    57, Pinner
    Diane cares for her 88-year-old father, Jim, who has reduced mobility and incontinence issues due to a stroke, but is mentally very active.
    Read Diane's story

  • Glynis

    64, Manchester
    Glynis's mother Dorothy had a stroke and she then cared for her at home until she died, aged 93.
    Read Glynis's story

