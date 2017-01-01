Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

In this guide we look at the most common and useful mobility aids, ranging from walking sticks and frames, to wheelchairs and mobility scooters. We explain the choices that are available and, when it comes to mobility scooters and wheelchairs, the different opportunities you have for hiring as well as buying them.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care. 

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

  • Tina

    57, Aberdeen
    Tina’s parents-in-law moved into part of her house and had been there for three years when her 90-year-old mother-in-law Alice had a stroke.
    Read Tina's story

Useful organisations and websites

Online retailers, charities and organisations to help you choose and buy mobility aids. We explain who they are and give you contact details.
