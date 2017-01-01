Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Whether you or your relative are downsizing to a retirement village, sheltered accommodation or to a smaller home, thinking about the new surroundings is crucial.

On this page you can find a variety of checklists that can help you make sure you and your relative are making the best choice for them. The checklists offer a series of questions you should consider when making decisions, relating to

1. Getting around

2. Enjoying the area

3. Feeling safe

4. Potential challenges of downsizing

5. Downloadable checklist

Getting around

Is there good public transport in the new area, and is it easily accessible? For example, is there a main route bus stop within easy walking distance of the new home?

Can friends and family easily get to the area?

Are there good shops nearby? A library? A café?

How far away is the nearest doctor’s surgery (GP)?

What are the parking facilities like? Is there off-street parking or unrestricted parking on the street for visitors, even if your relative does not drive?

See also What are the alternatives to driving? and Dealing with poor mobility.

Enjoying the area

Are there other people of a similar age on the street or in the immediate neighbourhood?

Does the area generally seem quiet and peaceful?

Are there activities and classes for older people in the local area that match your relative’s particular interests?

Are there any plans for major changes or developments, such as building works, in the area?

Does the local council have a good reputation in general for delivering services, such as rubbish collection, in the area? And for services specific to older people?

Do any charities or social businesses providing services to older people operate in the area?

Feeling safe

Does the area feel safe? What are the local crime statistics?

Is the building well-secured? Are there suitable locks on all the external doors and windows? Is there a burglar alarm?

Is the property fitted with a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector?

Potential challenges of downsizing