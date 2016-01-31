Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Property downsizing

Useful organisations and websites for property downsizing

Accessible Property Register

Lists residential properties (available to buy or rent) that meet a number of easy-access criteria, such as step-free access from street to property and ground-level access to a toilet or bathroom.
Website: http://accessible-property.org.uk/about.htm

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including relocation options.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Housing exchange schemes

Schemes offering information and incentives to council or housing association tenants who are looking to swap their homes.
Websites: www.houseexchange.org.uk
http://housingmoves.org
https://www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/housing-and-land/renting/seaside-and-country-homes

Nationwide’s cost of moving calculator

Tool to help pull together and aggregate all of the costs involved in moving home.
Website: www.nationwide.co.uk/mortgages/calculators/cost-of-moving-home-calculator.htm

UK Cohousing Network

For further information and advice about cohousing, details of open days and a directory of co housing communities in your area.
Website: www.cohousing.org.uk/

Page last reviewed: 31 January 2016
Next review due: 30 September 2017
