Property downsizing
Useful organisations and websites for property downsizing
Accessible Property Register
Lists residential properties (available to buy or rent) that meet a number of easy-access criteria, such as step-free access from street to property and ground-level access to a toilet or bathroom.
Website: http://accessible-property.org.uk/about.htm
Age UK
Independent charity giving advice to older people, including relocation options.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Housing exchange schemes
Schemes offering information and incentives to council or housing association tenants who are looking to swap their homes.
Websites: www.houseexchange.org.uk
http://housingmoves.org
https://www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/housing-and-land/renting/seaside-and-country-homes
Nationwide’s cost of moving calculator
Tool to help pull together and aggregate all of the costs involved in moving home.
Website: www.nationwide.co.uk/mortgages/calculators/cost-of-moving-home-calculator.htm
UK Cohousing Network
For further information and advice about cohousing, details of open days and a directory of co housing communities in your area.
Website: www.cohousing.org.uk/
Page last reviewed: 31 January 2016
Next review due: 30 September 2017